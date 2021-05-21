Conflux Network (CFX) Achieves Market Cap of $385.30 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $385.30 million and $13.35 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded down 43% against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,084.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.77 or 0.06949663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $807.91 or 0.02015499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.05 or 0.00511546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00180173 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.22 or 0.00733984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.02 or 0.00481528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.51 or 0.00442829 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 834,262,999 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

