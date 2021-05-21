Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

