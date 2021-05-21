Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ ROAD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.19. 170,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,924. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,801.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,441,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,744,000 after buying an additional 337,170 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,553,000 after buying an additional 577,474 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 8.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,736,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,780,000 after purchasing an additional 215,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,396,000 after purchasing an additional 232,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 1,196.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,941 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

