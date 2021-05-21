ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Sells $463,915.62 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $463,915.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,330.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Devang Shah sold 50,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $810,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $4,223,747.85.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

