Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director Ellis L. Mccain Sells 27,238 Shares

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CLR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,595. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,223,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $8,554,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 3,487.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Continental Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.55.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

