Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $25.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.55.

Continental Resources stock opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

