Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Trading Up 5.1%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.79. 17,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 137,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from $7.75 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

