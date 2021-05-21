Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.07

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and traded as low as $28.53. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $29.62, with a volume of 62,233 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.85). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,442,000 after purchasing an additional 214,090 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,818,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 89,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,753,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,684,000 after purchasing an additional 60,480 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.