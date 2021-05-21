Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.07

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and traded as low as $28.53. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $29.62, with a volume of 62,233 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.85). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%.
Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.
Further Reading: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.