Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Copart by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 54.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 199,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after buying an additional 69,845 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Copart by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,362,000 after buying an additional 443,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Copart by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

CPRT opened at $124.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.69 and its 200-day moving average is $116.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.55 and a 52-week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

