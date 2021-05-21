CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.27

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

CoreSite Realty has raised its dividend by 36.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $120.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.42.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $34,882.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,241.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,496. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

