Cormark Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. Cormark also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

TD opened at $72.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $73.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6314 dividend. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

