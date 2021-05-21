Cosmos (ATOM) Price Down 49.7% Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 24.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.63 billion and approximately $596.50 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 49.7% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.50 or 0.00035223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,568.05 or 1.00221231 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00103264 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001240 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000132 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,551,866 coins and its circulating supply is 210,767,263 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

