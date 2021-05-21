Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.40 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $10.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.25. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.96.

Shares of COST stock opened at $383.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.73. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $169.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.