Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2022 earnings at $10.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $390.96.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $383.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.73. The stock has a market cap of $169.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after acquiring an additional 645,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

