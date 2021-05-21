Courant Investment Management LLC Has $16.72 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Courant Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for approximately 13.9% of Courant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Courant Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CarMax worth $16,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in CarMax by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 8,094.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.70. The company had a trading volume of 21,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,348. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.79 and a 52-week high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

