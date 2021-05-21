COVA Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One COVA coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $119,873.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

