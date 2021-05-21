Cowen Begins Coverage on TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

TSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.36.

TuSimple stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

In other news, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

