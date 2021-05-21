Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 130 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after acquiring an additional 867,636 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after buying an additional 897,259 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,107,081,000 after buying an additional 73,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $714,903,000 after buying an additional 281,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $592,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $276.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $166.00 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.24.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

