Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 901 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 901 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after buying an additional 4,657,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after buying an additional 4,335,468 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,075,000 after buying an additional 2,112,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $358,714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,846 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

