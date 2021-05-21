Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 367 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW opened at $168.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.34 and a 200-day moving average of $150.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $105.41 and a 12-month high of $184.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.