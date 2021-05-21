Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Sells £80,079.52 in Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,012 ($52.42), for a total transaction of £80,079.52 ($104,624.41).

Mark Bottomley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Mark Bottomley sold 1,061 shares of Cranswick stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73), for a total value of £37,135 ($48,517.12).

Shares of CWK stock opened at GBX 3,998 ($52.23) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99. Cranswick plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,728.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,557.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 51.30 ($0.67) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

CWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,981.67 ($52.02).

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

