Cred (LBA) Trading 54.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last seven days, Cred has traded 54.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cred has a market cap of $2.79 million and $771,696.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00070981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00017020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.66 or 0.01030246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00099220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,500.80 or 0.09400785 BTC.

About Cred

Cred (CRYPTO:LBA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

