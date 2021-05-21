Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 521,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,029 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of CS opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.77%.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

