Credit Suisse Group Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $164.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.90.

ABNB traded down $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $134.31. 90,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,325,538. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.86. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,228 shares of company stock valued at $58,615,037 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

