Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.72.

WMT traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,581,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,906,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

