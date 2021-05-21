Credit Suisse Group Lowers TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $660.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $663.00 to $660.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $723.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $661.20.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $603.52 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $366.61 and a 52-week high of $633.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $604.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.99.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total transaction of $6,033,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,934.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,900 shares of company stock worth $35,489,431. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 961.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,495,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.