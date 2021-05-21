Credit Suisse Group Raises Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target to $38.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Playtika presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.74.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $248,000.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

