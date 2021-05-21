Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Receives $28.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cricut from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get Cricut alerts:

CRCT traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $29.57. 1,578,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,938. Cricut has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49.

In other Cricut news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin F. Petersen sold 20,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $412,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,644 shares in the company, valued at $412,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,301 shares of company stock worth $2,366,020.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $495,000.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.