Critical Review: Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) & Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Pluristem Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech N/A -10.72% -10.40% Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -86.51% -68.23%

73.1% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Pluristem Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$19.09 million ($1.20) -56.38 Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 6,427.35 -$29.15 million N/A N/A

Krystal Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pluristem Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Krystal Biotech and Pluristem Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Pluristem Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.28%. Pluristem Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 143.83%. Given Pluristem Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pluristem Therapeutics is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Risk and Volatility

Krystal Biotech has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats Pluristem Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing KB105 that is in Phase I/II clinical study for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB301, which is in Phase I/II clinical stage for treating wrinkles and acne scars; KB407 that is in preclinical stage for cystic fibrosis; and KB104, which is in preclinical stage for netherton syndrome. Its discovery stage product candidates include KB5xx for treating chronic skin diseases, KB3xx to treat aesthetic skin conditions, and KB3xx for other rare lung disease. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies. Its products include Clinical Pipeline, PLX-Immune, PLX-PAD, and PLX-R18. The company was founded by Doron Shorrer on May 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

