Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares set a C$18.50 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE CRR.UN traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$17.08. The company had a trading volume of 79,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,426. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.09. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.38 and a 12 month high of C$17.33. The stock has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 177.30%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.