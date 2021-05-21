Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at TD Securities

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRR.UN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.50.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$17.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 34.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.30%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.