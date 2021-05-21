Cryptocean (CRON) Achieves Market Cap of $5.95 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001984 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $176,258.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00067471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.89 or 0.00956577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00095571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.29 or 0.08393887 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

