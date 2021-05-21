Cryptrust (CTRT) One Day Volume Tops $1,032.00

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Cryptrust has a market cap of $78,549.84 and $1,032.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00064165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.49 or 0.00397134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00201993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004144 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.55 or 0.00895398 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00029591 BTC.

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official website is cryptrust.io . Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

