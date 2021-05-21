CSFB Boosts The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$84.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lifted by CSFB from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$76.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$86.29.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD stock opened at C$87.85 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$54.80 and a 12 month high of C$88.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$84.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$76.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.75 billion and a PE ratio of 13.33.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1408163 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.