CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

CSW Industrials stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $125.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,649. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.21. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $64.64 and a one year high of $143.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $253,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,155,614.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $955,808 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

