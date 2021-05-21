Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires New Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 982 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WWD. Truist increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Shares of WWD opened at $120.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $60.25 and a one year high of $130.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 13.32%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 16,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,991,088.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $5,790,376.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,618 shares of company stock valued at $10,320,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

