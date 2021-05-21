Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $101,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,772,000 after buying an additional 129,494 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,810,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,796,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $539.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.50 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $526.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,920.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,190 shares of company stock worth $5,870,621. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

