Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $138,000 Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HEI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $132.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $90.64 and a one year high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.88.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

