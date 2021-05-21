Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 1,020.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Generac by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $12,693,731 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNRC opened at $308.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.72 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.69.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.