Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,316,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Equinix by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,087,000 after purchasing an additional 157,928 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1,026.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after purchasing an additional 143,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its position in shares of Equinix by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,499,000 after purchasing an additional 133,965 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total value of $114,228.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,755.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,273. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.06.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $728.12 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $706.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $702.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

