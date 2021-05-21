Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 55 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 33.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $841.88 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $635.00 and a 52 week high of $952.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $869.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $875.56. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.27.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

