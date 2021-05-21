Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.77 billion-$24.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.20 billion.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,272. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins has a twelve month low of $154.67 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $261.70.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.