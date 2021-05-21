CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVAC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get CureVac alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CureVac by 565.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $114.96 on Friday. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.99.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.