Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Insider Sells $404,670.00 in Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. Analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 19,938 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

