CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $117.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

