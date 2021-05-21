CWV Chain Achieves Market Cap of $8.30 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a market cap of $8.30 million and $9,564.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00064165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.49 or 0.00397134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00201993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004144 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.55 or 0.00895398 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00029591 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

