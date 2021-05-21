CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will report $116.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.00 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $106.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year sales of $492.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.66 million to $496.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $556.24 million, with estimates ranging from $543.00 million to $576.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CyberArk Software.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYBR. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.17. 330,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,821. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,774.11 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $92.61 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,474,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,980,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $35,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $33,786,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 48.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 613,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,315,000 after buying an additional 201,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.