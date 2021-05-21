CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYBR. Colliers Securities lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $124.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.33. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $92.61 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,774.11 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

