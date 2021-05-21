CyberMiles Market Capitalization Reaches $15.78 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $15.78 million and $12.66 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00061084 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.27 or 0.00486341 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,329.86 or 1.00528156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00038267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00110425 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010907 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

