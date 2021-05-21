Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,027 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1,975.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.32. 5,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.57. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

